Remember to rescan your television on Wednesday, March 11

If you are one of many Southwest Floridians who watch broadcast television using an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box on Wednesday to continue watching WINK-TV programming.

Why? Because the FCC is requiring stations to move digital frequency locations. The good news is you do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan.

If you are a cable or satellite subscriber you do not need to take action.

MORE: Consumer Guide from the FCC

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find our stations on the same channel numbers.

Still having issues? Consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. For additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6. This is a government call center not affiliated with WINK-TV.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know