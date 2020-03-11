Election 2020 illustration. (Credit: MGN)
LEE COUNTY

Precincts in Lee County move over coronavirus transmission concerns

Published: March 11, 2020 4:51 PM EDT
Updated: March 12, 2020 8:48 AM EDT

In Lee County, due to concerns regarding the transmission of coronavirus the following polling locations that are assisted living facilities have been replaced as follows:

  • Precinct 83 Shell Point-Village Church, 15100 Shell Point Blvd. Fort Myers will vote at Precinct 84 Peace Lutheran Church, 15840 Mc Gregor Blvd.
  • Precinct 108 Gulf Coast Village, 1333 Santa Barbara Blvd. Cape Coral will vote at Precinct 106 Cape Coral Branch Office, 1039 SE 9th Ave.
