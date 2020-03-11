Precincts in Lee County move over coronavirus transmission concerns

In Lee County, due to concerns regarding the transmission of coronavirus the following polling locations that are assisted living facilities have been replaced as follows:

Precinct 83 Shell Point-Village Church, 15100 Shell Point Blvd. Fort Myers will vote at Precinct 84 Peace Lutheran Church, 15840 Mc Gregor Blvd.

Precinct 108 Gulf Coast Village, 1333 Santa Barbara Blvd. Cape Coral will vote at Precinct 106 Cape Coral Branch Office, 1039 SE 9th Ave.

