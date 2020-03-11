North Fort Myers man sentenced to 15 years in fatal DUI crash

A North Fort Myers man will spend 15 years in prison for killing a woman in a 2018 DUI crash.

Kenneth Lee Archer, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of DUI manslaughter. His sentence also includes lifetime revocation of his driver’s license, along with $7,000 in fines and court costs.

Archer must also attend a DUI school, undergo a drug evaluation and attend counseling.

The crash happened in the early hours of April 4, 2018. Archer was traveling north on State Road 31 in a 2005 Ford F250 when he crossed the center line on the Caloosahatchee River drawbridge. His truck collided with an oncoming Kia Optima driven by Ashley Sullivan, 32.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology results showed Archer had a blood alcohol concentration level of .103, exceeding the legal limit of .08. Video showed Archer leaving a bar moments before the crash.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

