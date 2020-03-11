Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; March 11

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jason Beiermeister (DOB 2/13/80) – has a new warrant for violating terms of his community control in Lee County on original charges of the possession of cocaine and other drugs.

To date, Beiermeister has been booked 18 times before on a wide array of charges, including battery by strangulation, carjacking, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, theft, burglary and armed robbery.

According to detectives, he has a history of violence. He was last known to be living in San Carlos Park and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

Quentin Scheibelhut (DOB 6/11/95) – is a North Fort Myers felon wanted for violating probation on 18 different counts of burglary and grand theft.

According to detectives, Scheibelhut and some friends went out drinking, then decided to go car hopping, breaking into numerous vehicles from which they stole cash, credit cards, electronics and other personal property.

After loading up the stolen goods into a storage unit, they proceeded to go on a shopping spree with the stolen plastic, charging up several hundred dollars worth of gas, merchandise and fast food.

In addition to that incident, he has been jailed four other times – most recently for battery after he assaulted his own father during a scuffle at a bar. Scheibelhut is 6’2”, 210 pounds with several tattoos, including skulls with an hourglass, and the phrase “every saint has a past, every sinner has a future” inked on his left arm.

Jakeith Smith (DOB 3/20/89) – is currently trying to dodge deputies in Naples, where he violated terms of his probation last month on original charges of battery, fleeing and eluding officers and habitually driving with a suspended license.

So far, he’s been arrested three times in Collier and four times in Fort Myers for domestic violence, resisting and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

For his choices, Smith spent two years in state prison and was only released about eight weeks ago.

Detectives say he may be moving back and forth between Immokalee and Fort Myers.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Reporter: Rich Kolko



