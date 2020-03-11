Man says evidence will show he was assaulted by Fort Myers officers

A man says off duty Fort Myers police officers beat him up in a fight at Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral. Three officers are on administrative leave, and the victim is telling his story for the first time. He says surveillance video will show the truth.

We spoke to Robert Volk Wednesday, who shared his story with us about how he says an accident turned into a fight that sent him to the hospital.

“I was line dancing,” Volk said. “I guess I went the wrong way and bumped into them.”

Volk told us that accidental bump lead to words, then a shove. Then he says one of three Fort Myers officers off duty hit him.

“Everything just went white,” Volk said. “I just remember multiple hits, kicks and hits to the head.”

Volk said he continued to be assaulted.

“When I came to, I just balled up and tried to defend myself best I could,” he said. “But I pretty much just laid there until they pulled them off me.”

But the initial police report from the morning of February 20 says something very different. In that report, it doesn’t list Volk as a victim.

“I was shocked when I read it and even more shocked to find out it was three police officers that did it,” Volk said. “Because, in this report, it shows them as the victims and said I just have one little scratch under my eye and doesn’t say how I go it and doesn’t describe anywhere in there what they did to me.”

Volk has a prior police record of his own. He said he got in trouble 10 years ago and did his time and is better for it.

Volk also said the surveillance video will prove his side of the story. But he admits neither he nor his lawyers have seen that video because Cape Coral Police Department hasn’t released it to them yet.

We are told investigators are waiting for information from Volk’s doctors. That could possibly influence how they might charge the three officers who were off duty.

“Well, honestly I think that they should lose their jobs,” Volk said. “They’re taught how to diffuse situations. I mean, that’s what they do for a living, and they were the ones that were pursuing me.”

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

