FGCU students react to changes on campus due to coronavirus

Life is changing quickly with the spread of the coronavirus. All state universities in Florida are now transitioning to online classes. That includes FGCU. And that’s not the only major disruption.

When FGCU notified students effective immediately Wednesday they would be taking online classes due to concerns for spread of coronavirus, students were seen checking email on their phones and making phone calls.

After 5 p.m., many students had to figure out their lives for the coming weeks. Nearly everyone or someone they know is touched by the virus’s impact.

“From a personal standpoint, I really prefer to be in class,” FGCU student Gervais Baptiste said. “And I think that’s really going to affect me a little bit in some way.”

College students at FGCU and every state university in Florida will shift to online classes for at least two weeks.

“It’s gonna be pretty difficult to complete some of our courses,” FGCU student Brianna Jean-Baptiste. “Myself being a forensic studies major, it’s a lot of labs and hands-on courses. It’s going to be difficult.”

And students who live on campus without unique circumstances have been told to head home.

“Being an out-of-state student, I think it’s a little difficult,” FGCU student Melanie Proulx said. “And I’d be driving by myself back to Massachusetts, which is like a 24-hour drive.”

For some, stopping coronavirus’ spread is uprooting daily life.

This mom has a baby on the way… Soon.

“A lot of family wants to come for the big day, which is in like two weeks, so just making sure they’re OK,” said Shayla Vieira, an expectant mother.”

“I mean, my mom’s an ER nurse,” Joey Poelker said. “So she’s on the front lines of it.”

It’s harder to find hand sanitizer and other cleaning products recommended by health agencies. Retirement funds are taking a major hit because of the stock market crashing.

In Southwest Florida, FGCU must make another big decision after the women’s basketball team won its Wednesday night game, which means they will host the ASUN championship at Alico Arena. So the ASUN must decide if it will allow fans at Alico arena.

“That’s tough. I mean, if I was a player, I’d understand,” said. “But I’d be really disappointed because you look forward to that.”

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know