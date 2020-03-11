NCAA March Madness. (Credit: CBS News)
Coronavirus concerns: NCAA will not allow fans to attend March Madness events

Published: March 11, 2020 4:48 PM EDT

The NCAA says fans will not be able to attend any March Madness events for the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to concerns for coronavirus.

According to a letter from NCAA President Mark Emmert, instead, all events will only be open to essential staff and limited family attendance.

