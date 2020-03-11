Coronavirus concerns: NCAA will not allow fans to attend March Madness events

The NCAA says fans will not be able to attend any March Madness events for the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to concerns for coronavirus.

According to a letter from NCAA President Mark Emmert, instead, all events will only be open to essential staff and limited family attendance.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know