Collier County Health Department monitoring 3 confirmed coronavirus patients

We met with a spokesperson for Florida Department of Health Collier County about the three confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Collier County Wednesday, a day after they were announced by Florida Department of Health.

Spokesperson Kristine Hollingsworth says the three cases are unrelated to one another, and neither patient went to the hospital. Instead, they called the health department when they started to show symptoms.

It quickly became clear Hollingsworth was not allowed to say much more than that. She was unable to answer most of our questions.

“The three cases that are here in Collier County are from international travel,” Hollingsworth said.

We asked if they had been on a cruise ship or traveled in any other form, and she said she could not tell us.

“Anybody that is traveling internationally should self-monitor for 14 days,” Hollingsworth said. “Should they come and exhibit symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or a cough, they need to contact their health department as well as self-isolate.”

We asked how soon confirmed patients exhibited symptoms after they arrived back in the U.S. And that was also met with no answer.

And we asked when patients got in touch with FDOH and the Collier department, and we received no answer.

She did reply when we asked how the patients were tested and if they were responded to or visited a hospital themselves.

“I would have to double check with our EPI,” Hollingsworth said. “We do have protocol here, if a client or anybody who comes here exhibits COVID-19 symptoms, if they do come here, we have signage on the doors that ask them to stop so that a nurse can actually come out and talk to them outside. The nurse is protected in personal protective gear, and they are brought into a room that is negative pressure.”

We asked if there are any pending new cases or investigations, and this was also met with no response.

We got a reply when we asked if they were monitoring the people confirmed patients have been in recent contact with, including relatives.

“We are monitoring,” Hollingsworth said. “Right now, you know, it’s an epidemiological investigation. So we are in the process of determining if they have even come in contact with anybody.”

We also asked if the health department has traced patient movement since they were tested, and we were told that is part of the epidemiology investigation.

The Collier County Health Department says it is monitoring the three confirmed patients with daily phone calls currently. The health experts believe everyone asked to quarantine or self-isolate will follow that recommendation.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

