All state universities will make plans to transition to remote learning, says Fla. Board of Governors

Wednesday afternoon the Florida Board of Governors announced that, effective immediately, all state universities will make plans to transition to remote course instruction as soon as possible due to the evolving coronavirus outbreak. State university campuses will remain open, and operations will continue, although some adjustments may be made as determined by each university.

FGCU has a coronavirus update page available on their website HERE.

USF said in a statement:

“The health and safety of students, faculty and staff is USF’s highest priority as university leaders work closely with local, state and federal agencies to monitor the most updated information related to the coronavirus.”

USF continues to post updates for students, faculty, staff and the public at usf.edu/coronavirus

