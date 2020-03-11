Florida Department of Health logo. Credit: FDOH.
3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Florida: Miami-Dade, Broward, St. Johns

Published: March 11, 2020 9:40 PM EDT
Updated: March 11, 2020 10:29 PM EDT

Florida Department of Health confirms three new positive coronavirus cases in Florida Wednesday.

One of the cases is the first such case in Miami-Dade County, another is an out-of-state resident in St. Johns County and there is another new case confirmed in Broward County.

New positive cases

  • A 63-year old male New York resident who is currently in St. Johns County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case where this individual traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida. The New York Department of Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual.
  • A 56-year old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.
  • A 70-year old male in Broward County tested as positive. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This individual attended an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference in Tampa, Florida. The epidemiological investigation is underway.
Florida residents diagnosed for coronavirus in Florida. Table updated as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Credit: Florida Department of Health.

See the latest number on the Florida Department of Health website.

This is a developing story.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

