Naples Beach Hotel says business hurt likely due to coronavirus fears

Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club says it’s already seeing a huge drop in business Tuesday, likely due to concerns for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, some popular hotels in Lee County say they continue booking 95% or higher and are not affected.

It’s all depending on the tourists coming down to Florida. Some of them say they’ve already had to change travel plans.

“I was worried about the coronavirus,” Danielle Holden told WINK News.

Chris Cohen and his family had a staycation this week instead of going on a cruise they had planned for months.

“For spring break, we were supposed to go on a cruise, and the coronavirus broke out,” said Cohen in Naples. “We decided not to because we don’t want to stay contained for 14 days on a boat.”

The general manager of Naples Beach Hotel says it is the worst business he’s seen in the 25 years he’s worked in the industry.

Markus Aurelis says some of his trips he had planned have changed as well.

“They’ve already postponed Ultra, Coachella and some cool ones I look forward to, so it’s a shame that it’s come to that,” Aurelis said.

The beaches still looked busy, but visitors say there are fewer people than they expected.

Hotels on Fort Myers Beach say they are not seeing a drop. But that tends to be more of a spring break destination than Naples.

“There are definitely fewer people, but you can’t be scared of it,” Brenna Alvis said.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

