Marco Island couple continues receiving toll violation they didn’t commit

We told you in February about a Southwest Florida couple getting stuck with bills that shouldn’t be their responsibility. It’s continuing to happen, and they just received a new bill for a violation they didn’t commit.

Frank and Gwen Troha on Marco Island continue to get stuck with bills connected to a license plate they returned to the state four years ago.

A letter to the state attorney’s office is Franks latest effort to get answers.

In February, we told you Frank and Gwen got dozens of toll citations from up north. The license plate in the citation pictures is one he surrendered to the Marco Island DMV in 2016.

The couple has tried and failed to get this fixed.

“We continue to get more fines from New York and from New Jersey,” Frank said.

So we tried to help and called the Florida Department of Highway Motor Safety Vehicles. We left a voicemail and have not received a response.

“Our records indicate the license plate is currently marked as cancelled/surrendered,” FHMSV shared with WINK News in a statement in February. “The department does not reuse or issue duplicate license plates.”

The department told us it would respond back to our questions about how this happened as soon as possible. That was one month ago.

We spoke to a woman at the Marco DMV, and she doesn’t know of a way to track the surrendered plates and stood by the fact her office did its job in turning this couple’s plate over to the state.

Frank and Gwen just want someone to take responsibility and stop billing him. The couple also told us they also spoke with a Marco Island police detective.

We sent MIPD an email but have not heard back. We also reached out to the state attorney’s office, but no one could comment.

“I still think the plate was stolen, somewhere between the Marco Island DMV and Tallahassee where they ship them,” Frank said.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

