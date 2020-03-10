Health insurance companies helping possible patients afford testing for coronavirus

If you’re worried about affording the test for COVID-19, your insurance provider might have a plan to help you make ends meet.

Many states and private health insurers are waiving costs associated with coronavirus.

That includes Cigna, Humana, and a number of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans.

According to Business Insider, some have made it easier to refill prescriptions from home and also encouraged patients to talk to their doctor through virtual visits.

If you are not sure what your provider covers—a lobbying organization that represents health insurers put together a list of what each major company is doing to help you right now.

For more information about what health insurers are doing to make the testing more affordable to you visit the AHIP Health Insurer information page here.

