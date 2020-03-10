This photo taken on February 19, 2020 shows laboratory technicians testing samples of virus at a laboratory in Hengyang in China's central Henan province. The death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 in China on February 20 after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)
FORT MYERS

Health insurance companies helping possible patients afford testing for coronavirus

Published: March 10, 2020 6:46 AM EDT
Updated: March 10, 2020 6:51 AM EDT

If you’re worried about affording the test for COVID-19, your insurance provider might have a plan to help you make ends meet.

Many states and private health insurers are waiving costs associated with coronavirus.

That includes Cigna, Humana, and a number of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans.

According to Business Insider, some have made it easier to refill prescriptions from home and also encouraged patients to talk to their doctor through virtual visits.

If you are not sure what your provider covers—a lobbying organization that represents health insurers put together a list of what each major company is doing to help you right now.

For more information about what health insurers are doing to make the testing more affordable to you visit the AHIP Health Insurer information page here.

Reporter:Therese O'Shea
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media