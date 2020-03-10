Fort Myers police seek battery thief

Fort Myers police are looking for a man seen stealing a battery out of a vehicle parked outside a business on Monday.

Surveillance video shows a dark gray Toyota Corolla pull up to a car outside RedBone’s Bar and Grill at 3604 Palm Beach Blvd. The driver of the Corolla went to another vehicle and took out the battery.

Police said the suspect’s car is missing the front and rear driver-side hub caps, as well as the Toyota emblem on the front hood. The car also had items hanging from the rear-view mirror and had items on the front dash, possibly a shirt with “DALLAS” printed on it.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the car he was driving is asked to call FMPD Detective Charles Ciulla at (239) 321-7804 or email [email protected] Tips can also be submitted on the new TRUEBLUE app that is free and available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Marketplace or submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: Jackie Winchester

