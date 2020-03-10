Former police captain accused of soliciting prostitution makes court appearance

Hundreds of pages of new discovery and audio recordings of internal affairs investigations have just been released regarding a former Fort Myers police captain.

Rodriguez was in plain clothes as he entered the courtroom Tuesday morning and it was one of the few times he has made an appearance before the judge on his case.

Rodriguez is facing charges for Perjury and Solicitation of Prostitution while working undercover in a prostitution sting, seven years ago.

An internal affairs investigation was done following the accusations. Rodriguez said it never happened—and the claims came out unfounded until the video recording of the incident was released last year. He was then placed on leave and arrested.

The State Attorney’s Office tells me they have a scheduled deposition in a few weeks and after that, they will know if this case goes to trial or not.

