Former Lee County teacher arrested for possession of child porn

A former Lee County school teacher previously arrested for impersonating a law enforced officer is behind bars again, but this time investigators caught him with obscene material.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Ted Duluk, 30, for possession of child pornography Tuesday.

Duluk, a former Dunbar High School teacher, was busted last year for modifying a Bentley with a fake police siren and LED lights and driving around with a speed gun. He also attempted to perform a traffic stop. LCSO deputies arrested him for impersonating LEO at the time.

Duluk now faces a charge for obscene material possession promote, present, depict child sex conduct.

Duluk is in custody at Lee County Jail without set bond currently.

Writer: WINK News

