Florida among states expected to get specific guidelines to combat coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said Florida is among some states that can expect specific guidelines to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) to be released within the next 24 hours Tuesday during a live, public announcement with the Coronavirus Task Force.

Broad guidelines meant for the entire nation will now be narrowed down for states Pence named with the most pressing situations, which included the Sunshine State.

“In the next 24 hours, we’ll be working with not only Washington state, with California, with New York, with Florida and unveiling our recommendations,” Pence said during a live presser. “The CDC’s recommendations to those areas that have been impacted by community spread.”

Community spread means the source of the infection is unknown.

Vice President Pence referred to Florida as a state with “community spread” of the coronavirus just one day after the state surgeon general said that’s not an issue here.

“Our current strategy has been containment because, at the current time, we don’t see community spread,” Dr. Scott A. Rivkees, the Florida surgeon general, previously said.

Now, the clock is ticking, and anticipation is building to see what those community-specific guidelines may mean for travel and daily life in Florida.

“We’ll continue to come alongside those communities to do everything we can to mitigate the spread,” Pence said.

We’re expecting to hear more about the community-specific guidelines from the White House Wednesday.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

