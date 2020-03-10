FDOH confirms 3 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Collier

Florida Department of Health confirms there are eight new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state Tuesday night.

Among the new cases, FDOH confirms three patients in Collier County.

According to the FDOH tweet, all announced patients are being cared for in isolation. Seven of the patients are Florida residents, and one other is a visitor from Georgia being treated in the state.

New Positive Cases

A 68-year old male in Nassau County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case. A 68-year old female Georgia resident who is currently in Alachua County , Florida, has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Georgia Department of Public Health is leading the epidemiological investigation for this individual. A 73-year old male in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case. A 68-year old female in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case. A 64-year old female in Collier County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case. A 67-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case. A 64-year old male in Pinellas County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case. A 46-year old male in Pasco County has been identified as positive. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel-related case.



International Travel Advisory

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to follow the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, summarized below:

Level 3: CDC recommends 14-day self-isolation and social distancing upon return to the United States. Social distancing includes avoiding going out in public and close personal interactions. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your County Health Department (CHD) or health care provider.

Level 2 and Cruises: Travelers should monitor their health and limit interactions with others for 14 days after returning to the United States. If you become symptomatic, immediately self-isolate and contact your CHD or health care provider.

For more information regarding current CDC travel advisories related to COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

Port Everglades Advisory

FDOH says, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, it has identified three positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County. All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services, a company that operates at Port Everglades.

FDOH recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

FDOH also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.

FDOH is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate guidance and monitoring.

FDOH is working in close consultation with the CDC on this investigation.

CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

Writer: WINK News

