Events canceled due to coronavirus concerns
As worries over coronavirus worsen, events both locally and around the country are either canceling or rescheduling to new dates as a precautionary move to prevent the virus from further spreading.
Below is a compilation of events that have either been canceled or rescheduled:
SWFL EVENTS
- Naples Senior Center cancels Wednesday luncheon
NATIONAL EVENTS
- South by Southwest (SXSW) Canceled
- Global Health Conference by Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society
- Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Ultra Music Festival in Miami postponed
- Calle Ocho Music Festival in Miami canceled
- TED 2020 is postponed to July
