Downtown Fort Myers shop owner says cornavirus fears bad for business

The coronavirus is having an economic impact on cities throughout the U.S. While some businesses are seeing a boom, others are empty. We spoke to a small business owner in Southwest Florida who told us how it’s impacting her.

Owner Florence Del Fondo of Le Macaron French Pastries in downtown Fort Myers came to America for a reason.

“To invest in the U.S. and see how it is here for the business,” Del Fondo said.

But, recently, experts are calling for social distancing, which means emptier streets, emptier benches and emptier businesses. And it means emptier pockets for small business that rely on community member’s $5 and $10 bills.

“You’re supposed to cover everything by yourself,” Del Fondo said. “But, if you like challenges, go for it.”

But there is a challenge Del Fondo was not expecting — coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Never thought would leave each table empty,” Del Fondo said.

The recent drought at her business due to concerns for coronavirus is something Del Fondo is not glancing over.

“It’s going to be tough because March is supposed to be the busiest month of the season,” said. “It’s not like a regular season. It’s very quiet. It feels weird.”

Stay the sound of French jazz filling her shop, Del Fondo is having trouble filling butts in seats. And there is fear the virus concerns could shut her business own.

Del Fondo understands the fear and precautionary steps that must be taken but doesn’t want any potential misinformation out there to hurt downtown businesses.

She hopes those who are healthy and taking the recommended precautions will still continue to enjoy her shop and neighboring businesses in the downtown area.

“I have some employees, and I’m trying to make sure they keep their employment,” Del Fondo said. “But, if things get really rough, things might get difficult, and I don’t want them to be in trouble. So I’m really trying to make it happen here.”

