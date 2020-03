Deadly motorcycle crash closes southbound lanes on Summerlin Road in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Department is on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident near the corner of Summerlin Boulevard and Matthew Drive.

All Southbound traffic on Summerlin Boulevard has been shut down at Matthew Drive due to the investigation.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

