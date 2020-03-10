Coast Guard finds missing vessel off coast of Florida; 73-year-old boater still missing

The United States Coast Guard’s search for a missing boater off the coast of Florida continues after rescue crews located the missing boat but not the missing 73-year old man.

According to a post by the USCG Southwest sent out at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, the man was participating in the Water Tribe Everglades Challenge off the Fla. coast when he went missing. The challenge runs from Tampa Bay to Key Largo.

The search began on Monday and carried over into Tuesday when the boat was located.

If you have any information or see anything in the water you are asked to contact 727-824-7506.

