‘Clean Waterways Act’ passes Florida Senate; what does it mean for the state?

Lawmakers are trying to make sure another water crisis doesn’t happen to our state again.

A new bill aims to make our waterways cleaner and keep them that way.

Florida Gulf Coast University professor Dr. Mike Parsons sits on the state’s blue-green algae task force.

Parsons says he thinks “it’s a good first step in terms of addressing our water quality issues.”

He’s talking about Senate Bill 712, also known as the “Clean Waterways Act.”

It lays out a road map for issues like onsite sewage, inspections for growers, and water quality monitoring.

Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani supports parts of the bill, saying, “I think what it boils down to is… does the state of Florida have the political will to effectively implement the legislation so that it’s something more than words on paper?”

Meanwhile, the group Captains for Clean Water thinks more can be done when looking at agriculture.

Chris Wittman, the organization’s program director, talked about the act, saying, “We think there’s some great stuff in the bill as it pertains to sewage infrastructure, septic tanks, and stormwater runoff.”

“I think this is a first step,” Dr. Parsons said. “We really need to do a better job identifying major nutrient sources.”

The Florida Senate passed its version of the “Clean Waterways Act.” A house version is in progress.

