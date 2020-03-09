Valerie’s House & FGCU’S Community Counseling Center partnership

The death of losing a loved one can be hard on anyone, especially a child.

Valerie’s house gives children a safe, home-like environment to process grief.

A new partnership with FGCU’s community counseling center is giving kids more resources to help kids cope with a loss. Alise Bartley with FGCU’S community center and Angela Melvin, founder of Valerie’s House joined us to speak about the new partnership.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Lincoln Saunders

