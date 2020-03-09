Retired FBI agent kidnapped in Iran 13 years ago, government offering $20M for information

Thirteen years ago, a retired FBI agent was kidnapped in Iran.

His family wants answers and wants him back.

Bob Levinson is a retired FBI agent from the Miami area. He was kidnapped on the Iranian island of Kish on March 9, 2007, and is now the longest-held American in history.

It was initially reported that Levinson was there as a private investigator but later reports had him there working as a contractor for the CIA.

In 2011, the family received photos of Levinson from an anonymous source. The U.S. government thinks those photos came from Iranian intelligence officers.

“Please help me get home. Thirty-three years of service for the United States deserves something. Please help me.”

The family is frustrated with the lack of progress in getting Levinson released, or at least getting more information about him from Iran.

The FBI always considers a hostage to be alive until evidence to the contrary is developed and that’s why the FBI and the Society of Former Special Agents works to make sure American’s remain aware of Levinson’s circumstances and are hopeful for his safe return.

The U.S. State Department has offered a $20 million reward for information on Levinson.

WINK News’ Safety and Security Specialist and retired FBI special agent wrote a letter about how we need YOUR help in finding Levinson. You can read that letter, HERE.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Briana Harvath

