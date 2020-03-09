NCH Healthcare System awaits coronavirus test results for patient

NCH Healthcare System confirms it’s waiting for coronavirus (COVID-19) test results of one patient in its care Monday.

NCH says it’s taking extra precautions. We visited the North Naples location Monday, where the parking lot of the hospital was packed with cars at the start of the week, and patients say it’s hectic inside.

Anyone visiting the hospital is being required to fill out a form with questions about coronavirus as soon as they walk in.

Dominic Lento spends nearly every hour at the NCH North Naples location. His wife gave birth to the newest member of their family four days ago.

”I’m excited to have another son,” Lento said. “Out of five, I now have two boys. So my house is “estrogened” out, man.”

But his kids haven’t met their new baby brother, John, yet.

“This is the first time,” Lento said. “They wouldn’t allow any of the younger siblings, the younger ones. They wouldn’t let them visit. They wouldn’t even allow them in the lobby.”

NCH is restricting the number of visitors to help reduce the risk of coronavirus. This was originally shared in a joint announcement with Lee Health in Lee County.

“They don’t allow the children to enter the hospital,” Lento said. “But they don’t mention any situations they have here.”

NCH says it tested a patient Sunday and is now awaiting results to come back.

”There was a certain point where everyone was stuck in the lobby due to something,” Lento said. “They wouldn’t tell us what.”

As some of the Lento family waits to meet their newest sibling.

NCH told us it can take 24 to 48 hours to find out what the results are from a test for coronavirus. Meanwhile, EMS is also taking precautions. They say they’re asking 911 callers extra questions. If they’re suspicious of someone having coronavirus, they limit responders to keep staff safe.

“It’s unfortunate that my kids couldn’t meet their baby brother,” Lento said. “But I’d rather that than God forbid something happen.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know