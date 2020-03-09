Letter to viewers from WINK News’ Rich Kolko on need to find former FBI agent kidnapped 13 years ago

WINK Viewers,

As a member of the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI as well as a member of the Information Committee of the Society, I write this letter to make aware of the dire situation of one of our members, Robert “Bob” Levinson.

Bob is a retired FBI Agent who served 22 years with the FBI and six years with the DEA. In March 2007, Bob traveled to Kish Island, Iran as a private investigator and disappeared on March 9th, 2007.

Initial reporting placed him in the hands of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, however, Iran has denied any knowledge of Bob’s status.

Bob is now the longest-held captive in U.S. history.

Bob’s family and former colleagues have worked tirelessly for his release. The Iranian government recently admitted having an “ongoing case” concerning Bob. This information, combined with a more accurate translation of Iranian documents that confirm this case, has put the quest to bring Bob home in a new light.

The FBI and the U.S. State Department are offering a reward of up to $25,000,000 for information leading directly to his safe location, recovery and return.

Every American should be outraged with the lack of progress in Bob’s case over 13 years. I ask everyone to urge their members of Congress and the President to prioritize efforts to bring him home to his family.

Richard Kolko

WINK News Safety & Security Specialist

Special Agent FBI, retired

Society of Former Special Agents, Information Committee

Reporter: Rich Kolko



