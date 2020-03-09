Lee County schools layout plan to protect students from coronavirus when on campus

On Monday to Lee County School Board will discuss the coronavirus when board members meet at 2 p.m.

Just days ago the Lee County School District sent out a lengthy message to families, which offers guidance to parents and answers other questions as well as outlines everything they are doing to keeps kids safe.

Some of the things include:

Daily monitoring of absentee and clinic rates

Teaching students to frequently wash hands

cleaning the buildings daily

staying in close communication with the local and state health department

The district is recommending families follow the travel advisories set by the CDC.

That means not going to places like China, Italy, Hong Kong, and other places significantly impacted by the virus —otherwise, they did not say anything else regarding travel.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know