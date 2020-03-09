Lee County hospitals upping precautions to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus

At Lee Health there are new restrictions on who you can visit and for how long you can be there, and members of the hospital staff are under observation for any coronavirus symptoms after one person died at Gulf Coast Medical Center after being diagnosed.

As of now, one person is isolated in the Intensive Care Unit at Gulf Coast Medical Center. We know that person checked-in Wednesday around noon and was tested for the virus and results came back positive on Friday night.

A lot of questions about the patient remain, such as who the person is, where they have recently traveled, where did they go in SWFL before checking into a hospital.

A second person also came into the hospital Wednesday with respiratory issues but died Thursday before the positive test results even came back.

We know that was a woman in her 70s who recently got back from the Dominican Republic.

Lee Health would not confirm if there is any relation between the two patients or if they were traveling together.

At this time— hospital staff who were in contact with the patients are being monitored. Lee Health says none are showing signs of infection but they are isolating them as a precaution.

The hospital is also restricting visitors.

That includes anyone with respiratory symptoms, cough, runny nose, the fever will not be allowed in.

No one under 12 years of age that is not a patient is allowed in the hospital.

Visitation will be limited to no more than 2 visitors at a time, and obstetric-postpartum visitors will be limited to four at a time.

