LCSO Marine rescue team saves two from sinking boat

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Rescue Units responded to a call of a sinking 16-foot Hobie Cat that was taking on water with two people aboard.

Crews responded and found both the passengers in the water near the sinking vessel.

The two passengers were retrieved from the water and brought on to the rescue boat.

No injuries were reported.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

