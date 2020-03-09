How to watch the March 10 primary results

For the first time Tuesday, the Democratic primary contest is down to a two-man race — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Tulsi Gabbard is still technically in the race, although she’s only won two delegates so far and is barely registering in the polls.

According to the latest CBS News estimates, Sanders is only barely lagging Biden in the total delegate count.

These six states are voting on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington. The state everyone will be watching is Michigan, which Sanders won in 2016. But a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll conducted in the days leading up to Super Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders by seven points. It’s also a crucial swing state for Democrats in the general election: President Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the state since 1988.

How to watch Tuesday election results

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Time: Polls start closing at 8 p.m. ET.

Live updates: Follow along with the CBSNews.com.

