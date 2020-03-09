Evacuations called off after wildfire near homes in Charlotte County

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has called off evacuations after Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a wildfire near homes Monday afternoon, our WINK News team confirmed.

The fire is under control as of 2:45 p.m.

The fire originally covered several blocks near Burns Terrace and Evelyn Avenue near Gulf Cove in Charlotte County. Firefighters said wind was a factor they had to deal with during their response.

A strike team from Sarasota County was also reportedly responding to the scene. CCSO Air 1 dropped water over the fire.

CCSO was evacuating some people from homes between Burns and Gillot as a precaution, but those residents have been give the OK to return.

Crews are expected to be responding to hot spots and looking for flares for the next several hours.

Correction: Charlotte County Fire & EMS originally reported the fire was near the South Gulf Cove community in Charlotte County, but it has since be updated to show the fire was near the Gulf Cove community in Charlotte County.

Writer: Briana Harvath

