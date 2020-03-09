FGCU student says she is worried about coronavirus due to health conditions

FGCU is back to school as normal, as students and staff come back from spring break. But as the coronavirus hits Southwest Florida, students are on edge.

We spoke to students at FGCU Monday, one of whom is worried she’ll become a COVID-19 patient no matter what because of her immune system.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Taylor Petras, who spoke to the college student about some of her underlying medical conditions that worry her about her vulnerability to coronavirus.

Reporter: Taylor Petras



