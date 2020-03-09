FDOH confirms second presumptive positive coronavirus patient in Volusia County

Florida Department of Health says a presumptive positive coronavirus case has been confirmed in Volusia County Monday. This is the second presumptive positive case confirmed in the county.

According to the FDOH tweet, the COVID-19 patient is a 60-year-old woman who recently traveled. She is currently isolated.

.@HealthyFla announces a new positive #COVID19 case in Volusia County. This individual is a 60 year old female who has a recent history of travel and is currently isolated. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 10, 2020

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

