This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
VOLUSIA COUNTY

FDOH confirms second presumptive positive coronavirus patient in Volusia County

Published: March 9, 2020 8:44 PM EDT
Updated: March 9, 2020 8:50 PM EDT

Florida Department of Health says a presumptive positive coronavirus case has been confirmed in Volusia County Monday. This is the second presumptive positive case confirmed in the county.

According to the FDOH tweet, the COVID-19 patient is a 60-year-old woman who recently traveled. She is currently isolated.

FDOH COVID-19 diagnoses that were confirmed prior to announcement of second Volusia County patient.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media