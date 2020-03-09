Families decide whether to take spring break trips amid coronavirus outbreak

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging anyone who traveled to four specific countries to stay home for 14 days.

The CDC issued a Level 3 travel health advisories for China, Iran, Italy and South Korea Monday.

This announcement comes at a time when many people are gearing up for spring break travel plans. So we spoke to families in Southwest Florida about their plans.

The superintendent of School District of Lee County acknowledged families will travel during this time of the year. Superintendent Greg Adkins recommended, however, if you’re going to travel to the countries under Level 3 status to take a different kind of break when they return.

Adkins recommends a two-week, self-isolation quarantine to anyone who travels to the countries above.

“We’re looking at the tickets; like, they’re so cheap,” Sonia Ortiz said. “But we’re not doing it. No.”

Cheap tickets don’t seem to be worth catching COVID-19 for some. But, for others, it’s worth the risk.

“We’re going to be flying, take advantage of the good prices on air fares,” mother Emily Cobian said.

Families don’t want to forgo the time they could have together making memories.

“Because we get to have good family stories,” 10-year-old Dylan Cobian said.

For others, a “stay-cation” works just fine, not wanting risk exposure away from home.

Cruises are popular in Florida. If you set sail, the health department says limit your interaction with people for 14 days after your return.

The District says call your doctor before coming back to class.

Families we spoke to said they felt less at risk travelling in a car.

“We’ve been planning this for a while. We just don’t wanna pass it up,” Michelle Brough said. “We’re going to go to North Carolina.”

But Brough’s family still makes sure to take about good preventative practices and manners.

“We like to go over where we should cough,” Brough said.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

