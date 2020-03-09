DeSantis’ coronavirus state of emergency helps Florida stock up on supplies and more

Supplies such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer are running low at places such as supermarkets and grocery stores. But there’s no need to panic because the governor says declaring a state of emergency will allow the state to quickly order supplies if they are needed.

With Goe. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that Florida will go under state of emergency in response to the state’s coroanvirus outbreak, state officials are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“The reason why we are doing this is it allows us to create a unified command structure,” DeSantis said during a live press conference. “And it allows if need be a swiftly purchase any necessary supplies.”

Neighbors in Collier County support the move.

“I think it’s always good to be prepared,” Bill Mitchell said. “Especially here, a lot of places in Florida are reactive.”

Grocery shoppers say they were not surprised to see empty shelves of cleaning supplies at multiple stores.

“I would say people are freaking out,” Jeff Barshing said.

With certain supplies going out of stock, some prices have skyrocketed because of the demand.

“It’s not fair,” Mitchell said. “It’s ridiculous.”

DeSantis also announced the state will receive $27 million from the federal governemnt to help fight the spread of the virus. That’s in addition to the $25 million the Florida legislature agreed to spend over the weekend.

The governor’s overall message to all the state Monday is prepare, and don’t panic.

“We’re trying hard not to panic and do those kinds of things you would typically do to protect yourself with any kind of virus,” Renee Merritt said.

