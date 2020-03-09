Cape Coral couple provides outreach to those affected by Tennessee tornado

Friends and families are mourning the loss of dozens of people killed in a tornado disaster that swept through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee recently. Good Samaritans from Southwest Florida are stepping up to help those in need.

We spoke to a couple Stan and Susan People, who own Beach Brothers BBQ in Cape Coral, Monday. They are providing outreach to those affected by the tornado in Tennessee.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Andryanna Sheppard, who got to see what the two are doing to help.

The couple will be receiving donations in at City First Church Cape Coral on Del Prado to take to those in need after the destruction caused by the tornado.

They are accepting the following:

1. Lg Full Pans

2. Lg Full Lids

3. Sternos/Candles

4. Kens gourmet coleslaw dressing

5. Sectioned to go boxes

6. Utensils

7. Paper towels

8. Brown sugar

9. Sugar

10. Mustard

11. Ketchup

12. Drinks

13. BBQ sauce

Monetary donations are being accepted through the Cash app for perishable items. Their username is $BBQPeoples

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



