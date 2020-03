Beckham looks to revolutionize soccer in Florida, Inter Miami season underway

David Beckham is one of soccer’s biggest stars. Now, with the help of a few investors, Beckham is trying to revolutionize the sport in Florida.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Dannielle Garcia, who was the only Southwest Florida news person to get a look behind the scenes at Inter Miami’s new stadium in the works in Fort Lauderdale.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know