Animal rights group works to rescue neglected dogs in Collier County

In Collier County, it’s illegal to keep dogs confined outdoors, whether it’s chained to a box or stuck inside a cage. But that’s exactly what some helpless dogs are experiencing.

An animal rights group is working to rescue neglected dogs in Collier County.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Sydney Persing.

Reporter: Sydney Persing



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know