Visitor say precautionary decontamination tent sits outside Port Charlotte hospital

A contractor visiting Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte tells us a yellow tent sitting outside the hospital’s emergency entrance Sunday is for decontamination.

We reached out to a hospital spokesperson to confirm the purpose of a big yellow tent outside Fawcett Memorial, but we haven’t received a response from the hospital despite reaching out several times over the last 24 hours.

The visitor we spoke to works for a private ambulance company and told us a hospital worker gave him an idea of why it’s there.

“When they were putting it up, I chatted with them,” said Nicholas Florio, a contractor visiting Fawcett Memorial. “And they said, ‘No, it’s just precautionary.’ You know, they may have training, but it’s just precautionary.”

Florida Department of Health announced one patient in Charlotte County tested presumptively positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says it’s a woman in her fifties who recently traveled near Egypt or Israeli. There is no word yet if she’s receiving treatment at Fawcett Memorial or at another area hospital.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

