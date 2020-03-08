Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. Credit: CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
Health department confirms third presumptive positive coronavirus case in Broward County

Published: March 8, 2020 7:13 PM EDT
Updated: March 8, 2020 7:58 PM EDT

Florida Department of Health confirms a 67-year-old man in Broward County has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday. This brings the total to three reported coronavirus patients in the county.

The health department tweeted, the patient is currently in isolation.

Two patients in Broward county were confirmed presumptive positive for COVID-19 Friday. FDOH announced those cases during the same time it confirmed a COVID-19 patient in Lee County.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 cases reported to CDC include those confirmed by CDC as well as presumptive positive cases reported by states. A presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC. For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected]. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

