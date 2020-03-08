A firefighter works to put out flames at the scene of a vehicle fire at the intersection with Summerlin Road and Park Meadows Drive in south Fort Myers Sunday, March 8, 2020. Credit: Fort Myers Fire Department.
SOUTH FORT MYERS

Firefighters put out vehicle fire in south Fort Myers, no injuries

Published: March 8, 2020 5:53 PM EDT

Fort Myers Fire Department and South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District both responded to a vehicle fire without injuries in south Fort Myers early Sunday morning.

According to the FMFD Facebook post, crews from both fire departments responded to a car consumed in a blaze at the intersection with Summerlin Road and Park Meadows Drive just after 3:30 a.m. Firefighters found the car on fire in a median at the scene.

Crews confirmed there were no occupants, and firefighters worked together to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, and crews worked until cleanup was complete and were able to reopen the roadways.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media