Firefighters put out vehicle fire in south Fort Myers, no injuries

Fort Myers Fire Department and South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District both responded to a vehicle fire without injuries in south Fort Myers early Sunday morning.

According to the FMFD Facebook post, crews from both fire departments responded to a car consumed in a blaze at the intersection with Summerlin Road and Park Meadows Drive just after 3:30 a.m. Firefighters found the car on fire in a median at the scene.

Crews confirmed there were no occupants, and firefighters worked together to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, and crews worked until cleanup was complete and were able to reopen the roadways.

Writer: WINK News

