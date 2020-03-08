Coronavirus in SWFL: FGCU to return to classes as normal; those who’ve traveled overseas asked to self-quarantine

Officials from Florida Gulf Coast University announced this afternoon that there are no reported cases at the university, therefore, classes will resume from spring break on Monday as planned.

School officials say the university is open and fully operational, but they are following guidance from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health.

FGCU Alert: All students, faculty, and staff should read important information sent to your FGCU email. See COVID-19 updates on https://t.co/X50dPyGijw. — FGCU (@fgcu) March 8, 2020

They want to make clear to students, teachers and staff if you’ve traveled abroad to China, Italy, South Korea, Iran or Japan over the break to self-quarantine for 14 days and during that time, you cannot go to any part of the campus including residence halls or offices.

After that point, you’d need a letter from their doctor saying you’ve been cleared to go back to school.

Also if you’ve been in contact with any presumed cases and want to see Student Health Services you must call before entering the building.

If you find yourself in this situation, FGCU has outlined the steps you need to take to inform them and how to self-quarantine. You can find all of that information HERE.

FGCU’s leadership is monitoring the coronavirus on a daily basis. For the latest, updated information from FGCU, click here.

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

