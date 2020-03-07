North Port police conducting shooting death investigation, traffic impacted

The North Port Police Department is currently conducting a shooting death investigation, according to a release from the department.

The incident happened Saturday on I-75 southbound between Sumter Boulevard and Toledo Blade Boulevard around 3:45 a.m.

Police say they were called in regards to a person being shot while driving. The victim died at the scene.

NPPD believes this to be an isolated incident, however, it is impacting traffic.

The interstate southbound is shut down between Sumter Blvd. and King’s Highway in Charlotte County while detectives search the area for evidence.

‪The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed from mile marker 182 (Sumter Blvd.) to mile marker 170 (Kings Highway). Traffic traveling south can use US 41 as an alternate route in the area. There will be significant impacts to area roadways in the City as interstate traffic is rerouted. The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 remain open. Avoid the area or expect delays.

FHP is assisting with this investigation and travel.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Chris Clark at 941-429-7349.

Police say more information on the victim and his vehicle will be released once the family of the victim has been notified. He is not from North Port.

Writer: Briana Harvath

