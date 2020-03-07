Lee Health to hold news conference concerning recent coronavirus cases

Lee Health will be holding a news conference Saturday afternoon at Gulf Coast Medical Center to provide the community updates on Lee County’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The news conference is set to begin at 12 p.m.

Please note that this presser is not open to the public and is for media only.

Dr. Larry Antonucci, Lee Health president & CEO, and Dr. Stephanie Stovall, infection prevention, will provide information.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday night that one person in Lee County had died from the virus.

The governor’s office confirmed to WINK News that the person who died was a woman in her 70s.

She was brought to the hospital on Wednesday, March 4. Later that evening she was tested and a sample was sent to Miami on Thursday, March 5. That same day, the woman passed away. No one was notified of the death at the time.

The woman’s test came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday and the governor’s office was notified at 6 p.m. Friday.

The woman did travel, but the CDC is in charge of that investigation.

Saturday morning, FDOH confirmed another presumptive positive case in the county.

.@HealthyFla has announced a new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 case in Lee County: The individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for. For the total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U @CDCgov — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

Gov. DeSantis directs Divison of Emergency Management to activate Level II response

Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19 and provide critical support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

I have directed @FLSERT to activate to Level II to ensure Florida has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to #COVID19. It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate and contain #COVID19. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2020

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” DeSantis said. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/

