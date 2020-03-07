First presumptively positive coronavirus case confirmed in Charlotte County

A Charlotte County resident is the newest presumptivley positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state Saturday, according to Florida Department of Health.

Florida Department of Health confirms a new presumptively positive patient is a resident of Charlotte County on its twitter account. The health department says the individual is isolated and is being appropriately cared for.

.@HealthyFla has announced a new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 case in Charlotte County: the individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for. For the total case count and more important information, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U @CDCgov — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

Visit the health department website for the latest data on coronavirus in Florida.

This is the first confirmed presumptive positive case of COVId-19 in Charlotte County.

This story is breaking and will be updated when confirmed details are available.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know