CHARLOTTE COUNTY

First presumptively positive coronavirus case confirmed in Charlotte County

Published: March 7, 2020 3:30 PM EST
Updated: March 7, 2020 4:10 PM EST

A Charlotte County resident is the newest presumptivley positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state Saturday, according to Florida Department of Health.

Florida Department of Health confirms a new presumptively positive patient is a resident of Charlotte County on its twitter account. The health department says the individual is isolated and is being appropriately cared for.

Visit the health department website for the latest data on coronavirus in Florida.

This is the first confirmed presumptive positive case of COVId-19 in Charlotte County.

This story is breaking and will be updated when confirmed details are available. 

