Esther Gianan, of Tampa, a retired registered nurse, prays for those who are affected by the coronavirus during Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa, Fla., Friday, March 6, 2020. (Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
WINK NEWS

2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases, 1 in Okaloosa, 1 in Volusia

Published: March 7, 2020 7:25 PM EST

Florida Department of health confirms two more new presumptive positive Florida coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday.

The latest cases are out of Okaloosa County and Volusia County. Both individuals are isolated and have a recent history of travel, FDOH tweeted.

The health department followed that tweet with a travel advisory. It tells travelers who went on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt from Feb. 4-18 to self-isolate for 14 days following their return.

See the latest updated information on the Florida Department of Health website.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media