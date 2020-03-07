2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases, 1 in Okaloosa, 1 in Volusia

Florida Department of health confirms two more new presumptive positive Florida coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday.

The latest cases are out of Okaloosa County and Volusia County. Both individuals are isolated and have a recent history of travel, FDOH tweeted.

The health department followed that tweet with a travel advisory. It tells travelers who went on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt from Feb. 4-18 to self-isolate for 14 days following their return.

.@HealthyFla advises all individuals who traveled on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt from Feb. 4-18 to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. Several passengers have recently tested positive for COVID-19, including two presumptive positive cases in Florida. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 8, 2020

See the latest updated information on the Florida Department of Health website.

