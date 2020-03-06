LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12: A view of Tito's Handmade Vodka as CAP UCLA teams with The Broad, J. Paul Getty Museum, LACMA, and Hauser Wirth & Schimmel to present Trisha Brown: In Plain Site Los Angeles on March 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for CAP UCLA)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS LOCAL)

Tito’s Vodka warning customers not to use vodka as hand sanitizer over coronavirus concerns

Published: March 6, 2020 12:58 PM EST

Cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer are flying off store shelves across the country due to coronavirus concerns. Some people are trying to make their own hand sanitizer, but a vodka company wants to put a stop to it. Tito’s Vodka is urging people not to use its vodka as an ingredient.

That’s because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sanitizer needs to be at least 60% alcohol to be effective.

Tito’s statement (CBS Local)

“Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ‘washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. You can tell if the sanitizer contains at least 60% alcohol by looking at the product label,’” the company said in the statement.

Tito’s is only 40% alcohol and does not meet that guideline.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media