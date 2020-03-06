SWFL Crime Stoppers looking for hit-and-run suspect in Lehigh Acres

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down the driver responsible for a hit and run crash in Lehigh Acres last night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, the driver of a dark-colored SUV ran the stop sign at Sunniland Blvd. and W. 12th Street, striking the side of a vehicle that just entered the intersection.

Rather than remain at the scene, as required by law, the driver chose to flee.

Witnesses saw the vehicle head towards Gunnery Road, however, it is unknown where the driver went from there. The suspect vehicle may have been a Dodge, and likely sustained front end damage.

The victim in the crash sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the vehicle involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Author: SWFL Crime Stoppers

