Star Teach of The Week: Lisa Herrlich

This week’s Star Teacher is Lisa Herrlich, who is a preschool teacher at Heavenly Day School in Collier County.

She wears several hats —but hit a high note with combining one of her passions with teaching.

“I’ve always loved children for as long as I could remember…I’ve always wanted to be a mother and a teacher which I am both,” Herrlich said.

Herrlich is a supportive wife of a retired 9/11 firefighter, a loving mother, and a teacher that is fulfilling her dream of teaching through music.

“Music has always been apart of my life, it has been a part of my family’s life…it’s so powerful we know it has been proven it really does help children learn and grow right from when they’re infants,” Herrlich said.

Music is not the only subject Mrs. Lisa is teaching her students that she believes is crucial—the message of the gospel is also a key part of her curriculum.

“It is a Christian pre-school so that’s a very important message for us to teach these children about God and Jesus and how to love each other as Jesus loved. It’s very important for children to learn how to love each other and to respect each other and be kind,” Herrlich said.

When Lisa isn’t in the classroom she brings joy to another part of the community.

“I volunteer with the Bonita Village band and we go into assisted living facilities and we sing. I feel very blessed to be doing what I love,” Herlich said.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz



